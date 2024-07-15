Producer-filmmaker Aroma Mani, best known for Rudraksham and Prem Poojari dies at 84

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aroma Mani

Renowned Malayalam movie Producer and Director M Mani, popularly known as 'Aroma' Mani, died on Sunday. He was 84. He passed away on Sunday around 2:30 pm at his residence, a family member said adding that the death was caused by age-related ailments. Mani's body will be kept at Bharat Bhavan here on Monday for the public to pay their last respects.

According to a report in PTI, later in the afternoon, the body will be taken to Aruvikkara, where the funeral will be held at a property owned by Mani. The late Krishnamma was his wife. He is survived by his three children Sunil Kumar, Sunitha Subramanyam and Anil Kumar. Senior political leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan expressed condolences on the demise of Mani.

Mani was the producer of numerous Malayalam hit movies including 'Dhruvam', 'Irupatham Noottandu', 'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu', 'Commissioner', 'Kallan Pavithran', 'Kottayam Kunjachan', 'Balettan', 'Mr. Bramachari, 'Mambazhakalam' and 'Artist', among many others. His other noted movies include 'Kalliyankattu Neeli', 'Soorya Gayathri', 'Rudraksham', 'Prem Poojari', 'Pallavur Devanarayanan', 'FIR', 'Raavanan' and 'August 15' among others.

He has produced 62 movies under the banners 'Aroma Movies' and 'Sunitha Productions' and is considered to be the person who has produced the highest number of movies in the Malayalam industry," FEFKA Directors' Union said in a statement. Two of the movies he produced, 'Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam', directed by P Padmarajan and 'Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam', by Sibi Malayil, won national awards.

In addition to producing films, Mani also directed seven movies in Malayalam. He started his production venture in 1977 with the movie 'Dheera Sameere Yamuna Theere'. The Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Artist', directed by Shyamaprasad in 2013, was the last movie he produced.

