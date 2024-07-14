Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli attend Krishna Das' 'kirtan' in London | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in town. Anushka Sharma and husband-cricketer Virat Kohli never fail to serve couple goals. One of the cutest couples, they never miss a chance to leave fans impressed with their social media posts

Recently, the duo were spotted having a good time in London. Following this, the couple's pictures are everywhere on social media, thanks to the many fan clubs dedicated to them. In a video which is now going viral on social media, the couple were seen attending the Krishna Das' kirtan.

In the picture, Anushka and Virat could be seen very happily clapping at the bhajan. Netizens too appreciated the couple spending their time spiritually. One user wrote, "Respect Kohli and Anushka". Another user wrote, "Krishna blessing Virat and Anushka". Anushka shared pictures from the kirtan and tagged Krishna Das. Virat and Anushka attended Krishna Das’ kirtan in London last year as well. Virat Kohli left for London to be with his wife and kids after participating in the Team India parade near Marine Drive which was followed by a felicitation ceremony at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on July 4.

Anushka will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

