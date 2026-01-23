JK: Pakistan-linked Jaish terrorist killed in gunfight with security forces in Kathua Officials confirmed that the slain militant was identified as Usman, a commander of Jaish‑e‑Mohammed. They also reported the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition from his possession, including an M4 automatic rifle.

New Delhi:

A Pakistani terrorist linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday. The encounter took place in the Billawar area, where security forces launched a joint operation to neutralise the militant, Bhim Sen Tuti, Inspector General of Police for the Jammu range, said.

"A Pakistani Jaish terrorist has been neutralised by a small JKP (J&K Police) team in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar," the Jammu police posted on X.

Security forces bust three terrorist hideouts in Kathua

Earlier, security forces uncovered three terrorist hideouts in Kathua. The operations, conducted in Billawar, also involved two encounters with terrorists, who managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Acting on specific intelligence about the presence of anti-national elements in the forests of Kamaad Nallah, Kalaban and Dhanu Parole, joint teams of police and security personnel launched a large-scale search operation to track and neutralise the suspects.

During the operation, terrorists opened fire on the security forces, leading to an exchange of gunfire that continued through the night, officials said.

Northern Army commander visits Kathua

Army Northern Commander, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, visited Kathua district on Wednesday to assess the ongoing anti-terror operations, officials reported. He was joined by Lt Gen P K Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps and Lt Gen Rajan Sharawat, GOC of the Himachal Pradesh-based Rising Star Corps.