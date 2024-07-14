Missing Vampire Diaries? Watch these 7 similar supernatural dramas

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Vampire Diaries

Where few are indulged in the real world of saas-bahu dramas, few want to stay in the fantasy land of vampires, mystery and thrill. Be it TV or OTT, we would never miss anything interesting and mysterious shows. Everyone who has watched Vampire Diaries can resonate very clearly. Here are 7 similar supernatural shows you can watch anytime.

1. Wolf Pack

Wolf Pack is the show of teenage boy and girl having their lives changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

2. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is the story of traffic in horror and the occult. In the reimagined origin story, Sabrina Spellman wrestles to reconcile her dual nature -- half-witch, half-mortal -- while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family -- including aunts Hilda and Zelda -- and the daylight world humans inhabit.

3. The Order

The Order is the story of When Belgrave University student Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society, the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, he is thrust into a world of magic, monsters and intrigue.

4. Mayfair Witches

Mayfair Witches is the story of a renowned neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the heiress of a powerful family dynasty of witches which is haunted by an evil spirit for generations.

5. The Winchesters

The Winchesters is the story of John Winchester finding out the love of his life, Mary Campbell, hunts down demons. They both embark on a perilous journey to track down their missing fathers and save the world from evil.

6. Vampires

Vampires is the story of a half-human, half-vampire Paris teen who struggles with her emerging powers and family turmoil while being pursued by a secret vampire community.

7. Shadow and Bone

Shadow and Bone is the story in which sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world.

