Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls: Ajit Pawar announces alliance with Sharad Pawar's NCP in major political shift Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections: Polling for the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections will be held on January 15. The results will be declared on January 16.

Pune:

In a significant political development ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday (December 28) announced an alliance between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) in Pimpri-Chinchwad for the upcoming civic poll. Declaring that both factions will contest the civic polls together, Ajit Pawar said the alliance marks the reunification of the "family".

During an election campaign rally in Pimpri Chinchwad today, he said, "While finalising the list of candidates for the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar faction decided to contest the polls together in Pimpri Chinchwad. Because of this, the family will come together once again. There were many questions in people’s minds about what would happen; many times, certain decisions have to be taken in the interest of Maharashtra’s development. I have discussed seat-sharing with leaders here, and that too will be announced soon."

The NCP is a part of the Mahayuti, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, while the NCP-SP is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Congress and the Sena-UBT.

Meanwhile, polling for the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections will be held on January 15. The results will be declared on January 16.

