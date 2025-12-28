Ajit Pawar led-NCP releases first list of candidates for BMC elections 2026

Advertisement
Ajit Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has released the list of 36 candidates for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

New Delhi:

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has released the list of 36 candidates for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Key names in the list include Manoj Dubey, Rizal Chitr Hilsoria, Babban Ramachandra Mande, and Ashok Nand Patade, among others. Additionally, candidates like Sudhir Mallick, Soniya Chhajed, and Bhaskar Rajan Kadar have been selected, reflecting the NCP's inclusive approach to candidate selection.

The list, which was released by Sunil Tatkare, the state president of NCP.

Developing story...

 
