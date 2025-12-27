Maharashtra civic body polls 2026: Ajit-Sharad Pawar reunion unlikely as talks between NCP factions fail Maharashtra municipal corporation elections 2026: The NCP had put forth a condition that all candidates of the NCP-SP must contest the elections on its symbol of 'clock', a proposal that was unacceptable to the Sharad Pawar faction.

Mumbai:

Despite holding several rounds of talks, the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have failed to form an alliance to contest the municipal corporation elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, said sources on Saturday. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the NCP-SP were keen on contesting the local body elections together, with senior leaders of the two factions holding multiple meetings over the last few days.

However, the NCP had put forth a condition that all candidates of the NCP-SP must contest the elections on its symbol of 'clock', a proposal that was unacceptable to the Sharad Pawar faction. According to sources, the NCP-SP told the Ajit Pawar faction that its candidates will only contest on its 'trumpet' symbol.

Though the two factions have failed to reach a consensus, sources believe that the talks would continue between them. It should be mentioned here that Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief, had also met NCP-SP leader Azam Pansare in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday night discussing possibility of an alliance.

"Ajit Pawar came to meet me after a long time. We had a lot of discussions on general issues... We wish to have an alliance (between NCP SP and NCP)... He told me that a decision will be taken soon," Pansare said.

Congress, Sena-UBT stay vigil

The NCP split before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after Ajit Pawar, along with several leaders, joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Later, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared Ajit Pawar's faction the real NCP and gave it the original 'clock' symbol. However, the two parties are once again considering a reunion for the municipal corporation elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

With possibility of an NCP reunion, the Congress has said that it is keeping an eye on the recent developments in Maharashtra and it would welcome the decision take by Sharad Pawar. A similar statement was also given by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT.

The NCP is a part of the Mahayuti, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, while the NCP-SP is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Congress and the Sena-UBT.

Meanwhile, polling for the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections will be held on January 15. The results will be declared on January 16.