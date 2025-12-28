First image of IAF's S-400 revealed, marks new era in India's air defence system The S-400 Sudarshan system is capable of detecting, tracking and neutralising a wide spectrum of targets, including fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles and ballistic missile threats, across long ranges.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) continues to strengthen its combat capabilities, with the S-400 air defence system emerging as a key milestone in this effort. The first image of the IAF's S-400 system has now been released, highlighting a major boost to India's air defence preparedness. The advanced system is expected to significantly enhance the country's ability to protect its airspace and is being seen as the beginning of a new era in India's air defence architecture.

The S-400 air defense system has been named 'Sudarshan'. The induction of this advanced surface-to-air missile system has ushered in a paradigm shift in the IAF's air defence operations, significantly strengthening the nation's ability to protect its airspace against modern aerial threats.

What are the features of S-400?

The S-400 Sudarshan is designed to detect, track, and neutralise a wide range of aerial threats, including fighter jets, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cruise missiles, and ballistic missile threats over long distances. With its multi-layered engagement capability and high-precision targeting, the system is regarded as one of the most formidable air defence platforms in the world.

The system's operational effectiveness was demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, where it successfully engaged live enemy targets. These engagements validated both the robustness of the S-400 system and the Indian Air Force’s operational preparedness, proving its capability under realistic combat conditions.

With the induction of the S-400 Sudarshan, the Indian Air Force has significantly enhanced its deterrence posture, response time and airspace dominance, reinforcing India’s overall integrated air defence architecture and national security framework.

