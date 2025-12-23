India successfully conducts user trials of Akash Next Generation air defence missile | Video India has achieved another significant milestone in the field of indigenous air defense systems with the successful completion of the user evaluation trial of the Akash-NG (New Generation) missile system.

India has successfully conducted user evaluation trials of the Akash Next Generation air defence missile system, marking a key milestone in strengthening the country's air defence capabilities.

India has achieved another significant milestone in the field of indigenous air defense systems with the successful completion of the user evaluation trial of the Akash-NG (New Generation) missile system. This means that the Akash-NG will soon be inducted into the Indian Army and Air Force.

