Sachin Tendulkar and family meet PM Modi, invite him for Arjun Tendulkar's wedding

New Delhi:

India legend Sachin Tendulkar and his family on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. Tendulkar took to social media as he shared pictures with PM Modi.

"We were honoured to invite Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple," Tendulkar wrote in his social media.

Arjun is all set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandok soon. The two had confirmed their relationship last year in August and had got engaged in a private ceremony.

As per media reports, Arjun and Saaniya have locked in their marriage date and are set to tie the knot in March this year. There have been a lot of speculations about their marriage.

Arjun is the son of legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. He is a bowling all-rounder and plays for Goa in the domestic circuit. Arjun has played in 22 First-class matches, 23 List A games and 29 T20 matches. He made his T20 debut during the 2020/21 season for Mumbai. He moved to Goa in the 2022/23 season and began his List A and FC career there.

Who is Saaniya?

Arjun will get married to Saaniya, who is from a well-known business family. Saaniya is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, who is a reputed industrialist and heads the Graviss Group. Saaniya is an entrepreneur and serves as a Designated partner and Director at Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, which is Mumbai's venture focused on pet care services.

The Ghai family’s business interests also span the hospitality sector, with involvement in managing premium hotel properties such as the InterContinental. Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited recorded revenues of ₹624 crore in FY23–24, marking a strong growth of around 20 per cent.