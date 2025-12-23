Renowned Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla passes away; PM Modi expresses grief According to the family, his mortal remains will first be taken to his residence here, and details regarding the last rites will be announced shortly.

New Delhi:

Renowned Chhattisgarh-based Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla has passed away due to age-related ailments, his family members said. He was 89. Shukla breathed his last at around 4:48 pm on Tuesday at AIIMS Raipur, his son, Shashwat Shukla, told news agency PTI. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, on December 2 after experiencing breathing difficulties.

He is survived by his wife, son Shashwat, and a daughter. The family said his mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Raipur, and details of the last rites will be announced later.

Shashwat Shukla said his father had first faced breathing issues in October, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur. After his condition improved, he was discharged and continued treatment at home. However, his health deteriorated suddenly on December 2, prompting his admission to AIIMS Raipur.

PM Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief over the passing of the eminent writer. PM Modi said that Shukla will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to the world of Hindi literature.

In an X post, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned writer Vinod Kumar Shukla ji, honored with the Jnanpith Award. For his invaluable contribution to the world of Hindi literature, he will always be remembered. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

About Vinod Kumar Shukla

A towering figure in Hindi literature, Vinod Kumar Shukla authored several acclaimed novels, including Naukar Ki Kameez, Khilega To Dekhenge, Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi, and Ek Chuppi Jagah. He was widely admired for his distinctive literary voice marked by simplicity, subtlety, and deep emotional resonance.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Hindi literature, Shukla was conferred the 59th Jnanpith Award, the country’s highest literary honour. The award was presented to him on November 21 this year at a ceremony held at his residence in Raipur, making him the first author from Chhattisgarh to receive the honour.

During his visit to Chhattisgarh on November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Shukla's family members and enquired about his health.

Shukla's celebrated novel Naukar Ki Kameez was also adapted into a film by noted filmmaker Mani Kaul, further cementing his legacy in Indian literature and cinema.

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor praises MEA for reviving Nalanda, calls it a 'proud moment' for India

Also Read: