Shashi Tharoor praises MEA for reviving Nalanda, calls it a 'proud moment' for India Shashi Tharoor inaugurated the Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 on Sunday along with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. The Thiruvananthapuram MP also took part in several discussions and sessions during the event.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has lauded the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for its role in bringing back Nalanda University, calling it one of the government’s lesser-known but significant achievements. His remarks came after he attended the Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 in Bihar’s Rajgir.

Taking to social media platform X on Tuesday, Tharoor said he was deeply impressed by the newly developed Nalanda University campus.

He congratulated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian diplomacy for their efforts in reviving the historic institution. Sharing a post by former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Tharoor described the project as a “wonderful achievement” and said it deserved greater recognition among the many quiet contributions made by the MEA to the country.

Inaugurates Nalanda Literature festival 2025

Tharoor inaugurated the Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 on Sunday along with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. The Thiruvananthapuram MP also took part in several discussions and sessions during the event, engaging with scholars and students.

While welcoming Nalanda’s revival, Tharoor also raised concerns about India’s position in global higher education rankings. During an interactive session with Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, he pointed out that India still lacks a presence among the world’s top universities.

He noted that although a few Indian institutions have entered the top 200 globally, none are ranked among the top 50 or top 10 universities worldwide. Tharoor said the revival of Nalanda serves as a powerful reminder of India’s rich intellectual and academic heritage. The ancient Nalanda Mahavihara, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was once one of the world’s most respected centres of learning, dating back from the third century BCE to the 13th century CE.

He described Nalanda as an exceptional institution that attracted students from across the world, from West Asia to East and Southeast Asia, including regions as far as Japan and Thailand.

Tharoor said India today sees a relatively low number of foreign students in its universities, unlike Nalanda’s era when scholars travelled vast distances to study there. He expressed satisfaction that the university has been restored nearly 800 years after its destruction around 1200 AD, calling it a moment of pride for the nation.

Speaking on the National Education Policy (NEP), Tharoor said it was prepared after extensive consultations, though not through a fully structured process. He added that some of his suggestions were included when the draft was shared with select Members of Parliament.