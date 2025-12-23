Nitin Nabin calls Rahul Gandhi 'part-time politician': 'He visits Bihar for polls, leaves country after it' Nabin also alleged, "When he (Rahul Gandhi) is in India, he abuses the constitutional bodies like the Election Commission of India. He criticises the Supreme Court. The time has arrived to punish such politicians."

Patna:

BJP's national working president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a "part-time politician", and said he visits Bihar only during elections but leaves the country once the polls got over. Nabin, while addressing the party workers in Patna, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disrespected India during recent trip to Germany.

Rahul Gandhi comes to Bihar only during polls: Nitin Nabin

“Part-time politicians like Rahul Gandhi come to Bihar during polls, go abroad once elections get over,” he said. However, he asserted that the BJP flag will "fly high" in the upcoming assembly polls of West Bengal and Kerala, where "part-time politicians like Rahul Gandhi would be punished by voters".

“BJP workers and leaders work 24x7…We are not part-time politicians like Rahul Gandhi. During the assembly elections, he came to Bihar and went abroad once the elections got over. He went to Germany when the parliament sessions were underway, and criticised the Indian government there," he claimed.

Nabin also alleged, "When he (Rahul Gandhi) is in India, he abuses the constitutional bodies like the Election Commission of India. He criticises the Supreme Court. The time has arrived to punish such politicians."

Nabin took charge of BJP's national working president on Dec 15

Nabin, who took charge of the BJP's national working president on December 15, asserted that the people of Bihar have punished them in the recent assembly elections.

"Our party flag (BJP) will fly high in the upcoming assembly polls of West Bengal and Kerala, where part-time politicians like Rahul Gandhi will be punished," he said.

In a veiled attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Nabin claimed, "One part-time politician, who is not seen in assembly sessions and leaves India when he faces defeat in polls."

