Pakistan's plan to infiltrate terror in India through Bangladesh route exposed; agencies on alert Following the recent political upheaval in Bangladesh, both the ISI and Pakistan-based terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), are reportedly active in the region.

New Delhi:

Security agencies in India are on high alert following a big revelation on Pakistan's plans amid escalating violence in Bangladesh. Intelligence reports suggest that ISI is reportedly planning to infiltrate terrorists in India through the Bangladesh corridor amid unrest in Dhaka.

As per sources, several terrorists are believed to have received training from Pakistani agencies to infiltrate India through Assam, Tripura and West Bengal. Vulnerable populations in Bangladesh, including impoverished communities and Rohingya refugees, are allegedly being lured with money to participate in jihad and enter India.

Intelligence sources indicate that Pakistani terrorist outfits have joined forces with radical Bangladeshi groups such as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), and Hizb-ut-Tahrir. Several militants linked to LeT and JeM have been spotted in Bangladesh recently, including Mazhar Saeed Shah, who is associated with JeM.

Security agencies are maintaining close surveillance along the Bangladesh border, and armed forces have been instructed to stay on high alert.

Hadi's killing and protests in Bangladesh

A 32-year-old youth leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi was shot in the head by unknown attackers while campaigning in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area on December 12. He later died in a hospital in Singapore while undergoing treatment.

Following his death, violence and vandalism broke out in several parts of Bangladesh. In Chattogram, stones were thrown at the residence of the Indian Assistant High Commissioner, according to officials.

Hadi was buried on Saturday near the Dhaka University mosque, next to the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. Thousands of people attended his funeral, which was held under tight security.

Dipu Chandra Das' mob lynching

A Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das was killed after being attacked by a mob over accusations of blasphemy in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh amid violence. His body was set ablaze by angry mob. As many as 12 persons have so far been arrested in the case. People in India have launched an ardent protest againt the attacks on minority population in Bangladesh.

