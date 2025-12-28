Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets in Battle of the Sexes clash Australia's Nick Kyrgios managed to defeat Aryna Sabalenka in their exhibition Battle of the Sexes clash. Kyrgios defeated the Belarusian in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 and managed to walk away with the win.

The Battle of the Sexes 2025 came to an end with Nick Kyrgios taking on Aryna Sabalenka. The two stars locked horns in the epic exhibition clash at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 28. Where many backed Sabalenka to get the best of Kyrgios, it was the Australian who emerged on top.

It is worth noting that Kyrgios managed to register a 6-3, 6-3 straight-sets victory in the game. Throughout the game, Kyrgios managed to land one ace, whereas Sabalenka did not manage to land a single one.

Despite putting up quite the fight against the Australian, the multiple-time Grand Slam champion was unable to close out the game, as she lost the first two sets of the game, missing out on the win.

After the game, Sabalenka took centre stage and talked about her performance against Kyrgios; she also opined that she would love to have a rematch as well.

“I felt great. I put on a great ifght. He was struggling. He was getting tired. I was happy to see that. It was a great level [of tennis]. I made a lot of great shots. I really enjoyed the show. I feel like next time when I play him I know all his tactics and strengths,” Sabalenka told DAZN.

Kyrgios opened up after the game as well

Furthermore, Nick Kyrgios also gave his take on the game. Heaping praise on Sabalenka for the performance that she put in. He talked about how tough of a competitor she prove to be.

“Honestly, it was a really tough match. She is a hell of a competitor. She is a multiple grand slam champion. I didn’t know what to expect. It was a great opportunity to come out here. She broke my serve numerous times and I had to strap in,” Kyrgios said.

