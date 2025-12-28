India women continue winning run, defeat Sri Lanka in fourth T20I by 30 runs India women performed brilliantly in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-game series against Sri Lanka women. Putting in a good showing, India continued their winning run and registered a 30-run victory in the clash.

Thiruvananthapuram:

India women took on Sri Lanka women in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-game series. The two sides locked horns at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on December 28. The clash began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened its innings with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma coming out to bat. The two batters put in an incredible performance, scoring 80 and 79 runs, respectively, and helping the Women in Blue post a total of 221 runs in the first innings of the game.

Richa Ghosh performed brilliantly as well, scoring 40* runs in 16 deliveries, hitting three sixes and four fours. As for Sri Lanka, Malsha Shehani and Nimasha Meepage were the only wicket takers with one wicket each to their name as India women put in a brilliant showing with the bat and dominated them throughout the innings.

Chamari Athapaththu’s knock in vain as India register fourth win in a row

As for the run chase, Sri Lanka women came out to bat and aimed to perform brilliantly with the bat. The side opened its innings with Hasini Perera and Chamari Athapaththu scoring 33 and 52 runs, respectively.

Furthermore, Imesha Dulani and Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 29 and 20 runs, respectively, as well. India’s bowling attack proved to be too much to handle for the visitors in the end.

Chamari Athapaththu was the only positive point for the visitors in the second innings, scoring a half-century and keeping the hope alive in the early stages of the run chase.

Vaishnavi Sharma and Arundhati Reddy were the highest wicket takers for India women in the second innings with two wickets each. Shree Charani took one wicket as well. In the end, India women won the game by 30 runs and registered their fourth win of the series.

