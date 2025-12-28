India women break their own record, register highest WT20I total against Sri Lanka in fourth T20I India women, batting first in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka women, put forth a brilliant performance through the brilliant knocks of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, posting a total of 221 runs on the board in the first innings.

Thiruvananthapuram:

India women continued their ongoing five-game T20I series by taking on Sri Lanka women in the fourth game. The two sides locked horns at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on December 28. The clash began with India coming in to bat first, and the side put in an incredible performance.

India opened its innings with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana coming out to bat. The two batters put in an incredible performance. Mandhana scored 80 runs, whereas Shafali added 79 runs to the board.

Through their brilliant partnership, India women managed to post a total of 221 runs in the first innings. It is also worth noting that the score of 221 runs is the Women in Blue’s highest innings score in the shortest format of the game. The previous record was 217 runs that India scored against the West Indies at the DY Patil Stadium.

Smriti Mandhana spoke after the first innings

After the end of the first innings, star India batter Smriti Mandhana took centre stage and talked about her performance and her partnership with Shafali Verma in the first innings.

“The conversation is very simple. We just tell each other to watch the ball. Just wanted to keep Shafali on strike. Shafali wants to hit every ball for six. [On Richa Ghosh] She has really matured as a batter. She has come in as a child prodigy but she is understanding her game and the situation. She recognises which bowler to hit and the areas to hit. She knows which pockets to target. She is ready to adapt and change. [Coming to the ground early] There were a few things I had to work on. I tried to come early into the ground and wanted to work on a few things. Good that I came in and got a feel of it,” Mandhana said after the first innings.

Also Read: