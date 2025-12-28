Brett Lee inducted into Cricket Australia's Hall of Fame, credits former player for his success Former Australian pacer Brett Lee, in a major moment, has been inducted into Cricket Australia's Hall of Fame thanks to his exceptional performances and contributions to Australian cricket throughout his career.

New Delhi:

In a major moment for legendary former Australian pacer Brett Lee, the former pacer has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Cricket Australia announced on December 28 to include Lee in the Hall of Fame after his significant contributions towards the country.

In his playing days, Brett Lee was considered one of the best bowlers in world cricket. Throughout his career, Brett Lee won several accolades for his side, representing the Men in Yellow across 322 matches across all three formats, and he took a total of 718 wickets as well.

Lee will also become the 62nd player to join Cricket Australia’s Hall of Fame. It was in ODI cricket where Brett Lee had some of his best cricket. With 380 wickets in 221 ODIs, Lee is the joint most successful Australian bowler in ODIs alongside Glenn McGrath.

Lee opened up after his induction

After being inducted into Cricket Australia’s Hall of Fame, Brett Lee took centre stage and talked about how much this means to him and even talked about touching the 160 km/h barrier while bowling.

“That (160 km/h) means more to me than any wicket I’ve taken. Of course, the team comes first - to win the (2003) World Cup, the 16 straight Test wins, that’s the pinnacle; that’s why you play the game,” Lee told cricket.com.au.

Furthermore, Lee credited former Australia cricketer Dennis Lillee for advising him during his playing days.“You’re the quickest here, but if you don’t change your [bowling] action, in two years I reckon you’ll have a broken back,” Lillee had told Lee at that time, according to Australian Associated Press.

“Throughout my whole career he’s been incredible in modifying my action, changing my action and allowing me to play - I wouldn’t say pain-free - but to get to the speeds I did,” Lee said.

