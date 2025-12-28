Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes fourth player in women's cricket history to achieve major milestone Star India women's batter Smriti Mandhana, with a marvellous knock in the first innings of the ongoing fourth T20I against Sri Lanka, went on to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket, becoming only the fourth player to do so.

In a historic moment for ace India women’s batter Smriti Mandhana, the star batter completed 10,000 runs in international cricket. It is worth noting that the India opener just needed 27 runs to achieve the major milestone, and with a good start against Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I, the opener did just that.

Notably, scoring 10,000 international runs, Smriti Mandhana became only the fourth woman cricketer in history to achieve the milestone after Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards, and Suzie Bates.

India took on Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-game series when Mandhana achieved the milestone. The two sides locked horns at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on December 28. It is worth noting that India has won the first three T20Is of the series, and will be aiming to make it 4-0.

Mandhana smashes half century to top off special day

Speaking of Smriti Mandhana’s performance in the game, the star batter, after three subsequent subpar knocks in the first three T20Is, the opener managed to come into her own in the clash and went on to propel the Women in Blue towards a stellar start.

Opening the innings alongside Shafali Verma, both the batters performed exceptionally well and built a solid 100-run partnership in the game. Mandhana smashed a half-century, with Shafali doing the same as well. With 138 runs scored by the 13th over, the two openers built a solid foundation for the Women in Blue in the game as they look to make it 4-0 in the Greenfield Stadium.

Most international runs in Women’s Cricket

10868 - Mithali Raj (IND)

10652 - Suzie Bates (NZ)

10273 - Charlotte Edwards (ENG)

10000* - Smriti Mandhana (IND)

