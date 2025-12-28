Smriti Mandhana set to achieve major milestone ahead of fourth T20I against Sri Lanka women Star India women's batter Smriti Mandhana is all set to achieve a major milestone, requiring just 27 runs to do so ahead of the Women in Blue's upcoming fourth T20I of the ongoing five-game series agaisnt Sri Lanka women.

Thiruvananthapuram:

India women are all set to take on Sri Lanka women in the fourth T20I of their ongoing five-game series. The two sides will lock horns at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on December 28. It is worth noting that the Women in Blue have won all three T20Is of the series so far, and they will be looking to make it 4-0 now.

Ahead of the game, many eyes would be dead set upon star batter Smriti Mandhana. It is worth noting that the ace batter just needs 27 runs to complete 10,000 runs in women’s international cricket. She will only become the fourth player in women’s cricket history to achieve 10,000 runs.

Only Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, and England’s Charlotte Edwards have 10,000 runs to their name in international cricket, and achieving the milestone, she will enter a coveted list and establish herself as one of the all-time greats of the sport as well.

India hope to maintain winning run in the series

It is interesting to note that the India women’s side has been unbeaten in the series so far. With some stellar performances in the first three games, the Women in Blue have managed to defeat Sri Lanka across all three matches and hold a 3-0 lead in the series.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the side will now look to make it 4-0 as they aim to make it a clean sweep. It could be interesting to see how the side fares in their upcoming game against Sri Lanka, especially with the T20 World Cup approaching next year.

Notably, the fourth T20I of the series will also be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram as well, and the fifth T20I will be held at the same venue.

