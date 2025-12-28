R Ashwin heaps praise on England pacer after fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and heaped massive praise on England pacer Josh Tongue for his stellar performance against Australia in the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes series.

New Delhi:

After losing the first three Tests of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series, England finally managed to register a win after they defeated Australia in the fourth Test of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It is worth noting that the clash ended in just two days after 36 wickets fell.

Throughout the game, the performance of England pacer Josh Tongue stood out quite a lot. The star pacer was exceptional for the visitors, taking seven wickets across the two innings, helping his side to their first win of the series.

Speaking of his performance, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and heaped massive praise on the pacer for his showing in the game.

"I remember when I played county cricket in 2017 in Worcestershire, Josh Tongue had stress fracture issues. He is able to produce those wicket-taking balls. Brydon Carse is a bit of an enforcer. If they are able to hold their lines for longer periods of time, they can create a good team. Also, the batting must have a bit of a thought. England can’t get themselves ahead and leave the game behind," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin pointed out England’s need for a spinner

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about how the English side needs a full-fledged spinner in their squad for them to make improvements in their performances.

"For instance, how Harry Brook bottled the game against India. In Perth, there was a small passage of play. They go for that brute force without any thought process. England have an upside if they can correct their bowling. They need to start producing a spinner from somewhere to hold an end up," Ashwin said in the same video.

