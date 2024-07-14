'I appreciate your kindness...', Alec Baldwin thanks supporters after early end to trial

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Alec Baldwin

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin finally can relax now after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer of Santa Fe on Friday dismissed the case with prejudice, a ruling that prevents Baldwin from being retried in connection with the death of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the support. Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, "There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."

Netizens took to the comment section to showcase their support for the actor. One user wrote, "We always knew you would never, ever, want harm to come to anyone! Be gentle with yourself and take time to heal and enjoy life. You are loved, Alec". Another user wrote, "We knew it was a political hatchet job. Glad it’s over!" Marvel actor, best known for the role of Hawk Eye, Jeremy Renner too commented, "Bless You, sir".

The evidence that sank the case was ammunition that was brought into the Santa Fe County sheriff's office in March by a man who said it could be related to Hutchins' killing. Prosecutors said they deemed the ammunition unrelated and unimportant, while Baldwin's lawyers alleged they “buried” it and filed a motion to dismiss the case. The judge said the withholding of the evidence tainted the “fundamental fairness” of the trial of the 66-year-old Baldwin, who could have gotten 18 months in prison if he were convicted.

The fatal incident occurred during a rehearsal at a New Mexico church set, where Baldwin unintentionally discharged a loaded revolver he was assured was unloaded. The shooting claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

