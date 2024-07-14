Mukesh Ambani shed tears at 'vidaai' ceremony of bahu Radhika Merchant | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Radhika Merchant's vidaai ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand wedding and is the hot topic of the town. The couple got married in the presence of several popular personalities at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The emotional yet joyful expressions on the faces of her family and friends are winning the hearts of many. One such video of Mukesh Ambani is now going viral on social media in which he visibly broke down during the vidaai ceremony of his daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

In the video clip, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are walking slowly with the groom's father Mukesh Ambani and become emotional with the ceremony. Netizens could resonate with him and even appreciate for not shying away from expressing his emotions. One user wrote, "Mukesh sir is also crying, only a father who has a daughter can understand this feeling". Another user wrote, "Mukesh Ambani is really genuine. All these videos are proof why he is god's fav". "After all Mukesh Ambani is also the father of a daughter", wrote the third user.

The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant kicked off in grand style on Friday in Mumbai. The event was attended by thousands of guests including prominent figures from the political, Bollywood, and sports arenas, as well as top international personalities, who have taken the internet by storm.

The wedding of the year saw several celebrities and dignitaries attending the event. More than 50 eminent International personalities have been invited to Anant and Radhika's wedding. The guests' list includes John Kerry (American politician), Tony Blair (Former Prime Minister UK), Boris Johnson (Former Prime Minister, UK), Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe), Michael Grimes (Managing Director, Morgan Stanley), Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics, Kim Kardashian (Media personality, Socialite) and others.

