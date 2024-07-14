Euphoria Season 3: Zendaya starrer series to begin production in 2025

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Zendaya

Euphoria fans rejoice, as your favourite series returns for the third season. The production of the much-awaited season three of the HBO drama series Euphoria is slated to begin in January 2025. According to a report in PTI, the lead actors from the previous season including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer will reprise their roles in the upcoming installment.

"I am thrilled we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. "We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans," said Francesca Orsi, executive vp HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, in a statement.

The first season of "Euphoria", which premiered in 2019, became a runaway hit. The second season was released in 2022 and renewed for a third chapter the same year. The update about the new season comes after years of delays and much speculation surrounding which cast members will return. Created and written by Sam Levinson, "Euphoria" follows a group of high school students and their struggle with drugs, love, social media and money as they come of age while trying to establish their identity. It is one of the most popular shows on HBO. The previous seasons also starred Alexa Demie, the late Angus Cloud, Barbie Ferreira and Maude Apatow.

Euphoria' boasts several movie stars, Zendaya, Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and recurring player Colman Domingo who just received an Oscar nomination, with Storm Reid winning an Emmy earlier this year for The Last Of Us. Zendaya has won two Emmys for her portrayal of Rue in the series.

Between Seasons 2 and 3, the Euphoria family lost star Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen. The series is set in the fictional town of East Highland, California, who seek hope while balancing the strains of love, loss, and addiction. It is based on an Israeli show of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. In the series, Zendaya plays the role of a teenage drug addict, who returned from rehab and struggles to live a sober life.

