Did you know Amitabh Bachchan sang a goosebump-worthy song 'Keshva Madhava' in Kalki 2898 AD?

Amitabh Bachchan's song from Kalki 2898 AD has been released

Kalki 2898 AD is performing exceptionally well at the box office, in India and overseas. Despite theatres also being booked for three other films, Kill, Indian 2 and Sarfira, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is still leading from the front. Moreover, now the makers also sharing new updates with their fans. For those who might have seen the film in theatres, must be aware that the film rolls the initial credits with a song playing in the background. Some figured out that the song is sung by the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, while others were still guessing.

Amitabh Bachchan's song from Kalki 2898 AD is out

But now the makers have officially shared the entire Kalki 2898 AD -Original Sound Track on YouTube along with Big B's song 'Keshva Madhava'. The lyrics of this song are given by Krishna Kanth, while the music is by Kalki's music director Santhosh Narayanan. He's also the one who has sung the Telugu version of this song, while Amitabh Bachchan has sung the Hindi version of 'Keshva Madhava'. The song deals with the Ashwatthama's wait for Kalki and his mortality. Big B's voice to such heart-hitting lyrics is absolutely goosebump-worthy.

Watch the song here:

Kalki 2898 AD's performance at the box office

The film has been regularly adding features to its cap ever since its release. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer became the fastest film to enter the 500 crore club. It broke Pathaan, Dangal and Bahubali 2's records and took just 11 days to earn 500 crores at the box office. Talking about the current status, then Kalki 2898 AD has earned 563.7 crores in India and a total of 910.3 crores worldwide. Now the film is eying to cross the 1000 crore bar.

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD is Nag Ashwin's prestigious project that features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The sci-fi film made on a budget of 600 crores will witness its sequel in 2027.

