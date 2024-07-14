Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD gets screened at TCL Chinese Theatre, home of world's biggest IMAX theatre

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki 2898 AD gets screened at TCL Chinese Theatre

Famous filmmaker Nag Ashwin is In the USA to talk about his film Kalki 2898 AD. for the unversed, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer has been screened today at the TCL Chinese Theatre. For the unversed, TCL Chinese Theatre is commonly referred to as Grauman's Chinese Theatre and it is a movie palace on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Not only was Kalki 2898 AD screened here, by Nag Ashwin also addressed the packed theatre and spoke about his filmmaking process.

The official Instagram page of Kalki 2898 AD shared the update. "Witness the BIGGEST SPECTACLE on the BIGGEST SCREEN #Kalki2898AD special screening with @nag_ashwin is kicking off shortly at @chinesetheatres #Prabhas @vyjayanthimovies @prathyangiraus," read the caption. Moreover, the X page of TCL Chinese Theatre reposted the post made by the makers of Kalki 2898 AD.

They also shared another post in which Nag Ashwin can be seen sitting on stage while addressing the fully packed TCL Chinese Theatre. "Interaction with the Director after the show!! @ChineseTheatres #Kalki2898AD," read the caption.

Kalki 2898 AD's performance at the box office

The film has been regularly adding features to its cap ever since its release. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer became the fastest film to enter the 500 crore club. It broke Pathaan, Dangal and Bahubali 2's records and took just 11 days to earn 500 crores at the box office. Talking about the current status, then Kalki 2898 AD has earned 563.7 crores in India and a total of 910.3 crores worldwide. Now the film is eying to cross the 1000 crore bar.

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD is Nag Ashwin's prestigious project that features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The sci-fi film made on a budget of 600 crores will witness its sequel in 2027.

