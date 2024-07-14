Prithviraj Sukumaran's best work 'The Goat Life' finally gets its OTT release date finalised | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX 'The Goat Life' OTT release date finalised

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran faced a debacle with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office after tow back to back hits like Salaar and The Goat Life. While both the films were superhits at the collection counter, Salaar was a hit at OTT as well. And now after almost four months of its release The Goat Life is all set to release on Netflix. Yes! you read that tight, the film that took 16 years to come out will now have its OTT release as well.

The Goat Life OTT

Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life will be released on Netflix on July 19. The film will be released in 5 languages on the same day. Netflix India's Instagram page shared the update. "A story of courage, hope, and survival. Idhu Najeebinte athijeevana katha. #Aadujeevitham is coming to Netflix on 19 July in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi!" read the caption.

The film is based on the novel Aadujeevitham

Despite the release of many new films at that time, The Goat Life performed well for a long time in theatres. The film earned more than 150 crores at the box office worldwide. The Goat Life is based on the most popular bestseller novel of all time in the Malayalam literary world, 'Aadujeevitham', which has been translated into 12 different languages, including foreign ones. Written by famous writer Benjamin, it is a true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of fortune abroad in the early 90s.

Talking about the cast, The Goat Life, produced by Visual Romance, stars Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Hollywood actors Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul and KR Gokul, Talib Al Balushi and Rick AB in important roles. The music of the film is directed by AR Rahman.

