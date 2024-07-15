Anant Ambani gifts watches worth Rs 2 crore to groomsmen including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anant Ambani gifts watches worth Rs 2 crore

Asia's richest businessman's younger son Anant Ambani married pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant at a star-studded event at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Friday, July 12. Anant Ambani has gifted watches worth Rs 2 crore to each of his groomsmen including Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.

A video of this is now going viral on social media. The watches are the limited edition of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar. Following the grand wedding celebrations, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony and the Mangal Utsav ceremony were celebrated. Politicians and religious leaders attended the ceremony to shower their blessings on the newlywed couple.

A lot of hype has been created about this grand celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's union. The wedding ceremony showcased their culture, dazzling outfits and jewellery. The Ambani wedding ended after two years of pre-wedding celebrations. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally tied the knot today and showcased a stunning array of attire.

Almost the entire top rung Bollywood actors -- from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan -- were present, most with their families, while superstars Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu led the entourage from down south.

The wedding saw the entire gamut of Indian cricketers descend -- from icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to yesteryear great Krish Srikkanth and latest sensations Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

More than 50 eminent International personalities have been invited to Anant and Radhika's wedding. The guests' list includes John Kerry (American politician), Tony Blair (Former Prime Minister UK), Boris Johnson (Former Prime Minister, UK), Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe), Michael Grimes (Managing Director, Morgan Stanley), Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics, Kim Kardashian (Media personality, Socialite) and others.

