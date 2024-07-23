'Fire' song from 'Kanguva' gets released on Suriya's birthday | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Kanguva is releasing on October 10, 2024

On Suriya's 49th birthday, Studio Green gave a special surprise to the fans by releasing the first song 'Fire' from his much-awaited film 'Kanguva'. The release of the song has increased the excitement for this big project even more. The song 'Fire' perfectly captures Suriya's character in 'Kanguva', which is bold and daring. The makers are describing it as a mix of a lion's roar and a storm of fire, which is a perfect description of Suriya's intense role in the film. The powerful beats and impressive visuals of this song present the wild and free nature of the character and set the right mood for the epic journey of 'Kanguva'.

Watch the song here:

This film is being made on a big budget

Produced by Studio Green, 'Kanguva' is one of the biggest projects of this year. With a budget of more than 350 crores, it has surpassed many high-profile films like 'Pushpa' and 'Singham'. To capture the feel of the prehistoric era, the film has been shot in seven countries and different regions of India. Hollywood action and cinematography experts have made the film grand, which makes it clear that 'Kanguwa' is going to be the film with the most spectacular visuals in Indian cinema.

The film will be released on this day

Studio Green, in collaboration with top distributors, has ensured that 'Kanguwa' is seen around the world. The film, which is releasing on October 10, 2024, promises to be a memorable experience in the history of cinema. As the release date is coming closer, fans and movie lovers are excited to see Surya's tremendous performance and powerful film 'Kanguva'. Where Bobby Deol will be seen once again in the role of a villain after Animal, Disha Patani, who shared screen space with Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD, will now be seen opposite Suriya.

