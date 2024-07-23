Pushpa 2 to Devara, most anticipated Indian movies for 2024 | IMDb list

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Top 10 most anticipated Indian movies for 2024 on IMDb

Internet Movie Database or popularly known as IMDb, has shared a list of the most anticipated movies of this year. It is significant to note that half of 2024 has passed and the other half of this year holds a lot for movie buffs. From Pushpa 2 to Singham Again several films are lined up to take over the box office in 2024. So let's have a look at the 10 most anticipated films of 2024.

Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is scheduled to be released on December 6, 2024. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The second part of this movie series is one of the most talked about films of the year and had to top the 10 most anticipated films of 2024 IMDb list.

Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 features RRR actor Jr NTR in the lead role. This film will also mark the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. Devara: Part 1 will be released on September 27, 2024.

Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle features an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Johny Lever among others. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and will be released on December 20, 2024.

The Greatest of All Time

The Greatest of All Time or GOAT is a sci-fi film and it stars Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles. The film also features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan and Sneha. The Greatest of All Time will be released on September 5.

Kanguva

Kanguva is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language fantasy action film directed by Siva Kortala. It features Suriya in the lead role and Disha Patani will be seen opposite him. Bo0bby Deol will play the role of villain in Kanguva. The film will be released on October 10, 2024.

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated film, Singham Again will finally be released on November 1st, 2024. The film features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features Animal actor Triptii Dimri opposite Kartik Aaryan in lead roles. In the third part, Vidya Balan will also reprise her role of Manjulika. The film will be released on October 31, 2024.

Thangalaan

After Ponniyin Selvan's first and second part, Vikram will be back on big screens with Thangalaan. The film is based on the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields. The film also featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan will release on August 15, 2024.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is Ajay Devgn and Tabu's second film of the year. Where she's returning after a hit with Crew, Ajay faced an unfortunate debacle with Maidaan. Their upcoming film also features Sai Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in lead roles. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will be released on August 2nd.

Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is last on the IMDb list. The much-anticipated film will release on August 15, 2024.

