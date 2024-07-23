Rana Naidu 2: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh start filming for second season; Netflix shares announcement video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Netflix shares update on Rana Naidu 2.

Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Arjun Rampal have started filming for the second season of the popular series, Rana Naidu. On Tuesday morning, streaming giant Netflix gave a sneak peek by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the sets. In the clip, the lead stars of the series including Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh and Arjun can be seen in gripping avatars. ''Rana Naidu Season 2 is now filming,'' Netflix wrote along with the video.

Check it out:

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the series is created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S Varma and Abhay Chopra. The first season received appreciation globally and in India, with Indian and international audiences hooked to the characters, their conflicts, and the chaos that ensues when strong personalities from the seedy underbelly of power and celebrity clash with each other.

Rana Naidu also marked the first collaboration of the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. Talking about the series renewal, Tanya Bami, Series Head - Netflix India earlier said,

"Netflix India's series slate has been entertaining members with a wide variety of exciting stories across genres over the last couple of years. And Rana Naidu has been a great way for us to end the first quarter of 2023. The high adrenaline thriller has enthralled fans in India and around the world. The dynamic cast headlined by Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati and supported by a brilliant ensemble of Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, have been lauded for their performances. We are delighted to announce that this high stakes family drama and the riveting father son tension will be back for a second season with more twists, turns and pulsating action."

The first season was released last year on Netflix.

(With ANI inputs)

