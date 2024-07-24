PM Narendra Modi congratulates shooting legend Abhinav Bindra for getting awarded Olympic Order

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Abhinav Bindra.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated shooting legend Abhinav Bindra for getting honoured with the Olympic Order Award. PM Modi took to his social media to send his wishes to the 2008 Beijing Gold medallist.

"It makes every Indian proud that Abhinav_Bindra has been awarded the Olympic Order. Congratulations to him. Be it as an athlete or a mentor to upcoming sportspersons, he has made noteworthy contributions to sports and the Olympic Movement," Modi wrote on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Bindra was honoured with the award on Tuesday. "It is with great pleasure that I inform you that the IOC Executive Board has decided to award you with the Olympic Order for your outstanding services to the Olympic Movement," the IOC President said.

The Olympic Order Award is the highest honour bestowed upon an individual by the IOC. An award ceremony will take place in Paris on August 10 at the 142nd IOC Session.

What is the Olympic Order Award?

The Olympic Order was founded in 1975. It is the highest award of the Olympic Movement. It is specifically awarded for distinguished contributions to the Olympic Movement. Traditionally, the IOC awards the Olympic Order upon the chief national organiser(s) at the closing ceremony of each respective Olympic Games.

The Olympic Order was founded almost 50 years ago in May 1975 by the International Olympic Committee. It replaced the Olympic Diploma of Merit. The Olympic Order originally had three grades - gold, silver and bronze. But it was changed nine years later.

At the 87th IOC Session in 1984 in Sarajevo (Yugoslavia), it was decided that there would be no distinction between the silver and the bronze order in the future. The gold order would continue to be awarded to heads of state and for exceptional circumstances.