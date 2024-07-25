'Inside Out 2' beats 'Frozen 2', becomes highest-grossing animated film; know total collection here

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB 'Inside Out 2' becomes highest-grossing animated film ever

Disney and Pixar's animated film 'Inside Out 2' has performed brilliantly at the ticket window. Now this film has won a new title. 'Inside Out 2' had to leave 'Frozen 2' behind to become the highest-grossing animated film. This film is ruling the box office and its flag of success is flying high. It has been six weeks since 'Inside Out 2' hit the theaters.

'Inside Out 2' collection

The film has done a business of 601 million dollars i.e. Rs 5,033 crore at the domestic box office. On the other hand, if we talk about foreign box office collections, the film has earned 861 million dollars i.e. Rs 7,210 crore. In this way, the film has collected more than Rs 12,200 crore worldwide. The second most earning animated film is now 'Frozen 2'. It did a lifetime collection of Rs 12,143 crore. 'Inside Out 2' did another big feat. This film touched the figure of one billion dollars (Rs 8,375 crore) in just 19 days and it is the first animated film to do so. Apart from this, it is the highest-earning film of this year so far. It has broken the earning record of 'Barbie' and has secured 13th place in the list of highest-collection films. 'Barbie' earned Rs 12,099 crore.

About the film

'Inside Out 2' was released on June 14, 2024. It is a sequel to 'Inside Out' released in the year 2015. It is directed by Kelsey Mann. Now it remains to be seen how many more records it can break in the coming days. The film has been getting rave reviews from all corners of the world as well. It is known that 'Inside Out 2' is the only film to join the billion-dollar club in 2024.

Also Read: Deadpool & Bollywood: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kapoor are connected with Ryan Reynolds' franchise