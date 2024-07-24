Wednesday, July 24, 2024
     
BSNL's long-term plans offer free calling and data for 300+ days: Details

BSNL's new plans cater to customers looking for long-term solutions that combine affordability with extensive benefits. With options that eliminate the need for frequent recharges, BSNL is making it easier for users to stay connected without overspending.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2024 19:14 IST
BSNL
Image Source : REUTERS BSNL

As private telecom companies have upscaled the tariffs of their recharge plans, many mobile users are searching for more economical options. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is stepping up to meet this demand by offering new, budget-friendly plans to attract a new user base in the country. BSNL stands out as the only company which provides prepaid recharge plans with attractive offers at competitive prices.

New long-term plans from BSNL

BSNL has recently introduced several robust plans, which offer long-term validity which ranges from 26 to 395 days. 

For BSNL SIM users who are seeking to avoid the inconvenience of frequent recharges, the company has 3 plans which are valid for more than 300 days. These plans have been designed to provide extensive calling and data benefits without breaking the bank.

BSNL's 336 days plan

Among the three long-term plans, BSNL has a plan which is valid for 336 days. This plan offers free calling at a lower recharge cost, which includes 24GB of data for the entire duration. 

Users will also receive 100 free SMS per day, which makes an excellent choice for those who are seeking extended connectivity without frequent top-ups.

India Tv - BSNL

Image Source : REUTERSBSNL

BSNL's 365 days plan

This could be called a year-long recharge plan which offers 365 days of validity, at a price tag of Rs 1,999- enabling the user to go hassle-free for the entire year. 

This plan comes with 600GB of data for 356 days, ensuring the users have plenty of internet access for the duration. Furthermore, the plan comes with 30 days of free BSNL tunes and 100 SMS per day.

BSNL's 395 days plan

This plan lasts for more than a year, as it is valid for 395 days and it is priced at Rs 2,399. This plan will provide customers with over a year of unlimited free calling, making it highly cost-effective. 
Also, users will be able to enjoy 2GB of data per day, ensuring continuous connectivity for about 13 months.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces a new feature to transfer large files without internet

ALSO READ: Facebook removes 63,000 accounts in Nigeria over 'sextortion' scams

 

 

