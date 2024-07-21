Thalapathy 69: Kamal Haasan to have a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's next? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay from Leo promotions

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay remains in the news for his upcoming much-awaited film 'GOAT: Greatest of All Time'. With this, he is all set to start his political innings. 'Thalapathy 69' is believed to be the last film of the actor's career before he fully enters politics. Recently, information related to the director of the film was revealed. At the same time, now a big update has come out about a cameo, that will blow your minds.

Kamal Haasan joins Thalapathy Vijay: Reports

There is speculation on social media about the actor's film that 'Thalapathy 69' will be directed by H Vinoth. At the same time, now the news is that the name of another superstar has been associated with this film, he is none other than Kamal Haasan. His latest films Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2 are running successfully in theatres. It is reported that Kamal Haasan will play an important role in 'Thalapathy 69' as well now. No official announcement has been made on this project yet, but there are reports on social media that director H Vinoth will collaborate with the actor to direct this project.

While fans have speculated that the actor will make a cameo in the Vijay starrer, there is also talk that 'Thalapathy 69' is the script that was first proposed to Kamal Haasan. This is being believed because some time ago Kamal Haasan and H Vinoth announced their collaboration. At that time, Vinoth worked on a script in which the Kalki 2898 AD actor made some changes.

About the film

According to reports, the script has been renamed to 'Thalapathy 69', which may have Kamal Haasan's inputs as the writer. However, an official announcement from the makers is awaited in this regard. Earlier, Vijay and Kamal Haasan collaborated for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo'. Although they did not appear together on screen, Kamal Haasan lent his voice during the post-credits sequence of Leo.

The film will be a political drama. It will be produced by DVV Entertainment. The shooting of the film is expected to begin in August. This film will rock the big screen next year i.e. in 2025. Apart from 'Thalapathi 69', Vijay will be seen in 'The Greatest of All Time'.

