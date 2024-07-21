Janhvi Kapoor gets discharged from hospital, was suffering from food poisoning

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor was suffering from food poisoning

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor had food poisoning after which she had to be admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The actress had gone to Chennai and while returning from there, she ate something at the airport, due to which she suffered from food poisoning. After her health deteriorated, the actor had to be admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. However, now Janhvi has been discharged from the hospital. Her father Boney Kapoor confirmed to India TV that Janhvi returned home from the hospital on Saturday.

Here's what Boney Kapoor said

After staying in hospital for four days, the actor is doing well and has reached her Mumbai residence. 'She has been discharged today (July 20) morning. She is much better now,' said her father and producer Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi's has had a busy schedule

Let us tell you that earlier Janhvi Kapoor was seen attending every function of Anant Ambani's wedding. During this, the looks of the actress were in a lot of discussion. Many of her videos also came out from the wedding in which she can be seen enjoying to the fullest. After the wedding, the actor resumes work and has been engrossed in the promotion of her upcoming film Ulajh. The trailer of this film has not only been received well, but the audience also seems interested in the movie now.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'. Her pairing with Rajkumar Rao in the film was well-liked. Now she is in the news for her next film 'Ulajh' with Gulshan Devaiah. The film will be released in theatres on August 2nd. Apart from this, she also has Junior NTR's 'Devara-Part One' and an untitled film with Ram Charan in the pipeline. Dharma Productions' 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' with Varun Dhawan is also in JK's kitty.

