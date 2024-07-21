Hardik Pandya follows Ananya Pandey on Instagram after separation with Natasa Stankovic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hardik Pandya and Ananya Pandey follow each other on Instagram

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has officially separated from his wife Natasa Stankovic. The celebrity couple took to Instagram to announce their separation. Moreover, now several videos of Pandya are going viral on social media, where the cricketer was seen dancing his heart out with Ranveer Singh and Ananya Pandey. Moreover, another video of Pandya where he was seen crying inconsolably after the victory of the T20 World Cup 2024 is also surfacing on the internet. Amid all this, an Instagram activity by the cricketer has garnered attention.

It is being claimed that Pandya has come close to someone else after separating from Natasa. Hardik was recently seen with Ananya Pandey at the wedding of Radhika and Anant Ambani. And now both have even followed each other on Instagram. As soon as this news came, there was a stir on social media. Social media users are all spotting this new step by celebrities.

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey's name has been linked with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya and Aditya have been spotted together many times before. However, neither of them ever gave any reaction on this issue. Moreover, reports suggest that the couple might have even broken up weeks ago.

Hardik-Natasa separated after 4 years of marriage

For the unversed, Pandya and Natasha got married in the year 2020. These two met for the first time in 2018. After this they became friends. Hardik and Natasa soon started dating each other. After this, they got married in 2020. This year their son Agastya was also born. Later in 2023, the couple renewed their vows in Udaipur. However, now both have separated and along with her son, Natasa has returned to Serbia.

