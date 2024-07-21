Diljit Dosanjh's next film 'SARDAAR JI 3' announced, makers share release date along with first poster

Follow us on Image Source : DILJIT DOSANJH'S INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh's next film has been announced

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has officially announced his next film. Taking it to his Instagram profile, the actor-singer shared the first poster of his next film Sardaarji 3. The photo does not feature Diljit in a visible form as it's a blurred close-up shot of a man wearing a turban, symbolising a Sikh community person. With this, the release date of Sardarrji 3 has also been shared. However, Diljit's fans will have to wait till next year to watch the film. More details on the film are awaited.

Sardarrji 3 release date

Sardarrji 3 will be released on June 27, 2025. The film is being presented by White Hill Studios. Manmord Sidhu is producing the film along with Gunbir Singh Sidhu. He also shared the poster on his Instagram profile and wrote, "After the huge success of Jatt & Juliet 3, White Hill Studios & Storytime Productions are back with next movie #Sardaarji 3. Mark your calendars for June 27th, 2025!"

Watch the post here:

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

Diljit Dosanjh is currently in Canada for his Dil Luminati tour 2024. The actor-singer performed at Rogers Stadium, Toronto in his last stage performance. He has been in the news these days for his Punjabi film 'Jatt and Juliet 3'. Recently he made headlines with the films Rhea Kapoor's 'Crew' and Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila', which is undoubtedly his best performance till date. Diljit will soon be seen in Boney Kapoor's film 'No Entry 2'. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are the other two leads in this film.

Diljit Dosanjh was accused of non-payment

Recently, An LA-based entrepreneur Rajat Rocky Batta has accused Diljit of non-payment. In a rather long note, Batta accused Diljit of not paying the Desi dancers who danced on the tour. However, his Bangra Team and business manager have squashed these claims and said that the person accusating was not even fully involved in the tour to make such claims.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh accused of non-payment for 'Dil-Luminati' tour, his team hits back at LA-based entrepreneur