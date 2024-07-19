Diljit Dosanjh accused of non-payment for 'Dil-Luminati' tour, his team hits back at LA-based entrepreneur

Follow us on Image Source : DILJIT DOSANJH'S INSTAGRAM Diljit's Bhangra team replies to non-payment allegations

Diljit Dosanjh is currently in Canada for his Dil Luminati tour 2024. The actor-singer performed at Rogers Stadium, Toronto on Thursday and has shared several posts on his Instagram profile. A good atmosphere has always been seen at Diljit's stage performances, even behind the stage. But for the first time, the Punjabi artist has been accused of something wrong. An LA-based entrepreneur Rajat Rocky Batta has accused Diljit of non-payment. In a rather long note, Batta accused Diljit of not paying the Desi dancers who danced on the tour. However, now Diljit's team has reacted to these claims.

What did Rajat Rocky Batta write in his post?

This allegation has been made against Diljit Dosanjh by Rajat Rocky Batta, the owner of RRB Dance Company and also a choreographer based in Los Angeles. Rocky wrote that all the Desi dancers were expected to perform for Diljit's tour without any fees and they were not paid. Rocky, in his post, expressed concern about the dancers and also said that he is very happy with Diljit's success. After this, he wrote that the dancers should have been made a part of the production budget and they should have been paid.

Diljit's Bhangra team reacts

Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra team also took to Instagram to respond to Batta's post. "This post speaks from our hearts, representing only our voices and our journey. Performing alongside Diljit Dosanjh was a priceless opportunity that allowed us to showcase our Punjabi culture on a global stage. Our dedication to Bhangra and our cultural heritage is fueled by a profound respect for our ancestors. We stand united in our decision to perform, made with full awareness and acceptance. While we appreciate the concern, we do not wish to be represented by the voices who don’t understand our relationship, our motivations, sacrifices, and the immense value we place on such experiences," read their caption.

On Diljit Dosanjh's acting front

Diljit Dosanjh is in the news these days for his Punjabi film 'Jatt and Juliet 3'. Recently he made headlines with the films 'Crew' and 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Diljit will soon be seen in Boney Kapoor's film 'No Entry 2'. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are the other two leads in this film.

