Madhya Pradesh: Eight dead after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside well in Khandwa district Madhya Pradesh: As per police report, three people had entered the well to clean it when they started drowning; five more people went in to save them. Unfortunately, all of them get trapped inside.

Madhya Pradesh: At least eight persons lost their lives after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside a well in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Thursday (April 3).

SP Khandwa, Manoj Kumar Rai, said, "Eight people are feared to have drowned; bodies have been recovered. We are recovering more bodies than we can see. SDRF, Police administration and villagers are all cooperating in this operation. We are trying to bring them out as soon as possible. As per the preliminary information, the immersion of Gangaur Mata is scheduled to take place tomorrow (April 4). Traditionally, it was done in this well, located in the middle of the village. Three people had entered the well to clean it when they started drowning; five more people went in to save them. Unfortunately, all of them get trapped inside."

More details are awaited in this regard.