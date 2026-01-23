Karnataka ragging: Seniors assault juniors with sticks, rods at Bengaluru college; 3 nabbed Police said that a total of 22 students were named in the FIR. They were pursuing courses such as B.Pharma, Nursing, diploma programs, health sciences, Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) and Physiotherapy.

A case of ragging and physical assault has come to light at an educational institution in Bengaluru’s Devanahalli. The police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and registered an FIR on January 16 following a complaint from Aakash Group of Institutions.

According to officials, three suspects, identified as Bilal, Mohammad Naushad and Afzal, have been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to trace other accused persons. The arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody.

FIR filed against 22 students

Police said that a total of 22 students were named in the FIR. They were pursuing courses such as BPharma, Nursing, diploma programs, health sciences, Medical Imaging Technology (MIT), and Physiotherapy.

As per the FIR, the accused assaulted first-year students inside the campus and forced them to obey their orders. The victim students complained to admission in-charge Madhavan that senior students were forcing them to bring cigarettes and drinks and carry their books. Madhavan warned the seniors not to repeat such acts.

However, on January 15 at around 5 pm, the seniors allegedly resumed issuing orders. The juniors once again complained to Madhavan, who accompanied them at around 9 pm to meet the seniors at a tea shop located behind the college.

Instead of resolving the issue, the senior students allegedly attacked the juniors and Madhavan. The FIR stated that Bilal also snatched a gold chain weighing 32 grams from one of the junior students.

Juniors attacked with rods, sticks

The complaint further mentioned that an outsider named Naveen, who was present with the senior students, assaulted them using rods, sticks and stones, and also issued threats. The police have registered the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Karnataka Education Act. Further investigation is underway.