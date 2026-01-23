Ujjain unrest: Bus torched, shops vandalised as tensions erupt in Tarana after attack on Bajrang Dal member The clashes had erupted on Thursday evening after the Bajrang Dal, identified as Sohel Thakur, was attacked by 10 to 15 people with rods in Tarana. Thakur was rushed to a hospital after he sustained injuries, but the incident sparked unrest in Tarana.

Ujjain:

Tensions remained high at Tarana in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Friday, as a bus was torched and several shops were attacked in the city, a day after communal clashes erupted there following an alleged attack on a Bajrang Dal member. Following the incident, police deployment in the district was increased to prevent further unrest, officials said.

The clashes had erupted on Thursday evening after the Bajrang Dal, identified as Sohel Thakur, and his brother were attacked by 10 to 15 people with rods in Tarana. Thakur was rushed to a hospital after he sustained injuries, but the incident sparked unrest in Tarana, with people demanding action against those responsible for it.

On Friday, a mob attacked several shops and houses, and blocked roads after Friday prayers, causing further tensions. Videos have also gone viral on social media, showing a bus being set on fire by the mob.

Police launch probe, tighten security

With tensions continuing to soar in Tarana, the Madhya Pradesh Police has heightened the security and launched a probe. Speaking to news agency ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said the officials have also obtained the CCTV footage and said those responsible for the situation will soon be arrested. The police have also urged people of both sides to maintain peace and calm, he said.

"Around 7:00 or 7:30 in the evening in Tarana, a young man named Sohel Thakur was attacked by several individuals, causing a head injury. He was quickly taken to the hospital and later referred to Ujjain. His condition remains stable, and our team is coordinating with doctors. Based on his statement, a case has been filed against approximately six people for attempted murder," he said.

Accused involved in cow smuggling?

Meanwhile, Thakur has claimed that those who attacked him were involved in illegal activities, including selling marijuana, MDMA, and cow smuggling. He alleged that the accused, who attacked him outside the Sangh office at a hotel, wanted to kill him.

"They targeted me because I was previously involved in cases related to 'love jihad' and because of the Vasant Panchami program the day before. Their plan to kill me had been in motion for some time, making me their specific target," he told ANI.