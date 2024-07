Updated on: July 24, 2024 22:51 IST

Nepal Plane Crash: 18 killed as plane crashes during takeoff at Kathmandu airport

A plane with 18 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed on Wednesday while trying to take off from Kathmandu airport. The plane belongs to the domestic Saurya airline and was en route to the resort town of Pokhara from the Nepali capital.