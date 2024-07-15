Rocking star Yash's new look stuns netizens, sparks speculation for upcoming film 'Toxic'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yash's new look grabs attention on social media

Superstar Yash was recently spotted making waves at the Mumbai airport as he arrived in the city to attend the highly anticipated Ambani wedding. However, what truly set the internet abuzz was Yash's striking new look, which fans speculate might be for his upcoming film, 'Toxic'. The actor, known for his rugged charm and charismatic screen presence, sported a noticeably new appearance. Dressed in a sleek ensemble, Yash's airport look quickly became the talk of the town.

Netizens speculate about Yash's new look

Fans took to social media to express their admiration, flooding platforms with praises for the actor's new avatar. While all his previous looks have been iconic and this one is on its way to becoming another iconic look. A user writes "Those #kgf long hairs are cut down and this looks very fresh and new and it perfectly suits for @Toxic_themovie" Another writes "Every Frame….. He Carries Different AURA." Another one writes "In The Era of Publicity Fame all these things. He is still the same down-to-earth person casually having talks with ppl around him @TheNameIsYash is a gem. Hoping for some photoshoot pics soon " A user writes "Love this new look for Yash!! We wonder if this is for toxic!" Another fan adds "Can not have enough of Yash's new look for toxic!!" Another writes "Yash is back with a new look!! Love this new look for Toxic."

About the film

Ahead of KGF 3, rocking star Yash will be seen in Toxic. This film also happens to be Yash's maiden project as a producer with his production house 'Monster Minds Creation' and he has become a 50-50 partner in both Toxic and Ramayana where he shall also be seen playing lead roles. Reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in Toxic. Moreover, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani may be seen opposite Yash. But any official confirmation has not been made yet.

