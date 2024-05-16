India working to repatriate mortal remains of ex-Army officer killed in Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Waibhav Anil Kale, a retired Indian Army colonel who was killed in Rafah, Gaza Strip.

New Delhi: India on Wednesday said it was working to repatriate the body of a former Indian Army officer serving as a UN staffer, who was killed in Gaza when his vehicle was hit by what the UN said was tank fire in Rafah where only Israeli tanks are present. Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, became the first "international casualty" of the seven-month-long war on Monday in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Colonel Kale, who took premature retirement from the Indian Army in 2022, two months ago joined the UN as a Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS). He previously commanded the 11 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in Kashmir. He was killed and another DSS staffer from Jordan was injured when the UN-marked vehicle was struck when they were travelling to the European Hospital in Rafah on Monday.

The External Affairs Ministry said its diplomatic missions were "in touch with relevant authorities" on the investigation into Kale's death, and helping to bring home his body. "We are deeply saddened by the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) in Gaza on 13 May 2024. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones," read an official statement.

"Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident," it added. The Israeli military Monday said the incident was "under review" and the IDF had not been made aware of the vehicle's route. However, an initial inquiry indicated that "the vehicle was hit in an area declared an active combat zone."

UN apologises to India for Kale's death

Meanwhile, the UN extended apologies to India over the death of Colonel Kale, saying that a fact-finding panel has been established to look into the deadly attack. "We also express our apologies and our condolences to the Government and people of India...We appreciate the contribution that India has made," said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Some 254 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since the war began, including 191 UN staff.

Asked by reporters about the shots fired on the vehicle, he said, "We believe it came from a tank in the area" and later added, it was "safe" to assume that only the IDF tanks in that region. There are 71 international UN staff members in Gaza currently, he said, adding that the UN is in contact with Israeli officials regarding the attack and discussions are underway on as to how the incident took place.

Mugdha Ashok Kale, the aunt of the retired colonel, said she was still struggling to come to terms with the fact that he was no more. "When we heard about Waibhav, it came as a big shock. We still can't believe he is no more. We hadn't even seen much of him in the recent past. However, it feels he still with us in spirit," she told news agency ANI.

"He was very active and always up to something since childhood. However, he was also very dedicated to his family and would catch up and spend time with us whenever he could. Patriotism and service to the nation run in the veins of the Kale family. It was his grandfather's wish that he join the forces," said the deceased officer's cousin Chinmay Ashok Kale.

Hamas accuses Israel of deliberately targeting foreign staff

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run government's media office accused Israel of "deliberately targeting foreign staff in the Gaza Strip". Israel has been moving deeper into Rafah in southern Gaza, where more than a million people had sought shelter, and its forces fought militants across the enclave's north on Wednesday in some of the fiercest battles in months.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply saddened to learn of the death of a United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member" and reiterated an "urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages". Guterres said the war was taking a heavy toll not only on civilians, but also on humanitarian workers.

Palestinian health authorities say Israel's ground and air campaign in Gaza since October 7 has killed more than 35,000 people and driven most of the enclave's 2.3 million people from their homes. The main United Nations aid agency in Gaza, UNRWA estimates some 450,000 people have fled the city since May 6. More than a million civilians had sought refuge there.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Israel calls UN 'terrorist entity' after identifying militants on UNRWA site near Rafah as tensions escalate