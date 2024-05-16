Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address poll rallies in UP, Bihar today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES |

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of the fifth phase of polling on May 20 (Monday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address several poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar today (May 16). PM Modi on Wednesday addressed two public rallies at Kalyan in Thane district and Dindori, and also held a roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the roadshow. PM Modi on Wednesday addressed two public rallies at Kalyan in Thane district and Dindori, and also held a roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the roadshow. PM Modi in Kalyan claimed that he exposed the Congress party's "intentions" on several occasions, while the latter blamed him for communalising politics.