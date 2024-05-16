Thursday, May 16, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address poll rallies in UP, Bihar today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The Lok Sabha polls commenced on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4 (Tuesday).

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2024 8:19 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of the fifth phase of polling on May 20 (Monday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address several poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar today (May 16). PM Modi on Wednesday addressed two public rallies at Kalyan in Thane district and Dindori, and also held a roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the roadshow. PM Modi in Kalyan claimed that he exposed the Congress party's "intentions" on several occasions, while the latter blamed him for communalising politics. 

  • May 16, 2024 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Narendra Modi to address four election rallies in Uttar Pradesh today

  • May 16, 2024 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ex-Bihar minister Dadan Pahalwan's son files nomination from Buxar

    Nirbhay Yadav, the son of former Bihar minister Dadan Singh Yadav alias Dadan Pahalwan, filed the nomination as an independent candidate from the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday. Sources said that Dadan Yadav wants to play it safe if the Election Commission rejects his nomination. If Dadan Yadav's nomination is cancelled, his son Nirbhay Yadav will contest the election from Buxar, they added. A similar strategy was adopted by Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh in Karakat, where his mother Pratima Singh filed the nomination on Tuesday. Earlier, the main contest was between BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari and RJD’s Sudhakar Singh but now after Dadan Yadav and former IPS Anand Mishra filed nominations, Buxar is set to witness a quadrangular battle.

  • May 16, 2024 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amit Shah to address election rallies in Bihar today

     

