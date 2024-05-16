Sobhita Dhulipala to Kiara Advani: Stars jet off to Cannes Film Festival

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Celebs heading to France for 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 14 with several celebrities including filmmakers, artists and film enthusiasts gathering at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres to celebrate cinema. Like every year, fans are expecting the presence of Indian stars at the prestigious film festival. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning, who is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Before boarding the flight, she happily posed for the paps and greeted them with a smile.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kiara Advani was also spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning, heading to France to represent India at the Women in Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes. The 'Kabir Singh' star will represent India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival, emphasising India's growing influence in the global cinema landscape.

Earlier, Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also spotted at the Mumbai airport accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. She was spotted wearing an arm sling, raising concerns among her fans regarding her injury. Aishwarya Rai is attending the Cannes Festival as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

Aditi Rao Hydari will also mark her presence at the gala as one of the brand ambassadors of L'Oreal Paris. Aditi made her Cannes debut in 2022. Speaking to ANI, Aditi recently expressed her excitement about attending the Cannes Film Festival for the third time. "I have 'Lioness', which is an Indo-British production. It is headlined by two girls. There is Paige Sandhu from the UK.''

Actor Prateik Babbar is also heading to France for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival as his mother Smita Patil's film, Manthan, is scheduled to be screened at the prestigious gala. The film premiere will be attended by Naseeruddin Shah, the producers of the film and Film Heritage Foundation's Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. It will be screened at the festival on May 17.

