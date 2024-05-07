Allu Arjun celebrates 20 years of his cult classic ‘Arya’, says 'its not just a movie'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 will release in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

South star Allu Arjun on Tuesday celebrated the 20th anniversary of his cult classic film titled Arya, and said that it changed the "course of my life." Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, the actor shared the poster of filmmaker Sukumar's 2004 cult classic. "20 years of Arya. It’s not just a movie… it’s a moment in time that changed the course of my life. Gratitude forever," he wrote along with the film's poster.

The romantic action comedy Arya, which also stars Anuradha Mehta, is touted to be one of the best films by Allu. It helped the actor gain the spotlight in his career and brought recognition for Sukumar in Telugu cinema.

The film had a spiritual sequel titled Arya 2, which was released in 2009. Arya narrates the story of Arya, an outgoing and free-spirited boy named Arya, who falls in love with Geetha, an introverted girl, who is on the shield of another man named Ajay.

Allu Arjun, one of the biggest stars in India today, currently awaits the release of Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. Both films are directed by Sukumar. The upcoming sequel is releasing in cinemas on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising their roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Apart from these two, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Jagdish will also be seen in the film. Srikanth Vissa has co-written the story of the film with him. It is known that the name of the first part of the film was 'Pushpa: The Rise' and did wonders at the world box office.

