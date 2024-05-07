Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza get fingers inked, urge people to cast vote | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO Riteish and Genelia along with their families cast their vote in Latuir.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, one of Bollywood's most loved couple, on Tuesday were spotted fulfilling their duties as a citizen after they cast their vote in Maharashtra's Latur. Polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is being held today, May 7, on 93 constituency seats across 11 states and one Union Territory. In an exclusive talk with India TV, actress Genelia called it an 'important' day and urged people to cast their vote. ''It is your right, and if you want any changes then you must vote.''

Watch the clip:

Riteish, Genelia on work front

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani will be reuniting after a long gap of seven years for the much-awaited flick Masti 4. The film titled Masti 4 will go on floors this summer and will return to its roots, as shared by director Milap Zaveri, who is set to take over the reins as a director.

Riteish Deshmukh made his mark as a director with Ved in 2022, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Now. the actor is all geared up for his next directorial venture titled, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he will also be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2. He will play the lead antagonist in the film. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. Raid 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on November 15 this year.

On the other hand, Genelia Deshmukh was last seen in JioCinema release, Trial Period. She will next feature in Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par and as the female in Radhakrishna Reddy's directorial.