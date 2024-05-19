Sunday, May 19, 2024
     
SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran get Punjab off to smashing start in powerplay

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to push for the second spot on points table, given the rains stay away in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 19. Sunrisers sealed the playoff spot after the washout against Gujarat Titans and Punjab will hope to end on a high.

Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2024 15:58 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - on paper, it seems like a no contest. A team in the running for the second spot while the other languishing at a spot one better than the bottom, one fully gung-ho with all players available aiming to get those two points, the other missing as many as six overseas players. But there's a third person or phenomenon, who could spoil Sunrisers' party - rain. The rain has washed out a couple of games this week already, one in Ahmedabad and the second in Hyderabad and there's a prediction of a couple of showers on Sunday afternoon as well. Rain could definitely have a say but it's not as high a prediction and hence a result is on the cards. Punjab Kings with nothing to lose, will give a chance to the youngsters in their final league game and they all will have the final opportunity to put their hand up and impress with the mega auction next year. Follow all the live updates of the SRH vs PBKS match -

Live updates :SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score and Updates

  • May 19, 2024 3:57 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024: Powerplay ends

    The score graph for Punjab is growing steadily as the players are shifting their gears. the partnership is developing between Prabhsimran and Atharva. Hyderabad bowlers remain unsuccessful in taking any wicket at the end of the powerplay.

    SRH - 61/0 in 6 overs

  • May 19, 2024 3:33 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024: The game in ON!!!

    Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran came out to bat after captain Jitesh Sharma opted to bat first.

  • May 19, 2024 3:20 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Will Hyderabad weather sustain enough for a full 40-over game?

    There was a prediction of rain at around the start time of the match, which is 3:30 PM. However, it has subsided as of now with the toss already done. If it doesn't rain in the next hour and a half, it should be good enough for all 40 overs as SRH look to push their case for the second spot.

  • May 19, 2024 3:12 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Impact subs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat

    Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

  • May 19, 2024 3:11 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Rahul Tripathi returns for Sunrisers

    Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

  • May 19, 2024 3:11 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Rilee Rossouw is the only overseas player for Punjab Kings

    Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar

  • May 19, 2024 3:10 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bat

    Punjab Kings' new captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first saying that the pitch looked good and hard for them to have a say with the bat first. 

  • May 19, 2024 3:00 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Which way is this going?

  • May 19, 2024 3:00 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    SRH vs PBKS pitch report

    66m on either side, the centre pitch will be used for the final league stage game in Hyderabad. Absolutely no grass, hence the ball might not move much and should be a good surface to bat. It might spin a bit later on and hence the captain winning the toss is expected to bat first.

  • May 19, 2024 2:59 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Punjab missing six overseas players

    Punjab Kings will be led by Jitesh Sharma with Sam Curran returning home. Including Curran, six overseas players are not available for the Punjab Kings for their final league stage game against Sunrisers and hence an opportunity for the local players to showcase their talent.

  • May 19, 2024 2:49 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    SRH vs PBKS - a clash of two contrasting teams and fortunes

    Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming for a momentum-boosting win in their final league stage game as they lock horns with a depleted Punjab Kings outfit at home on Sunday, May 19. Welcome to our live coverage of Match No 69, SRH vs PBKS from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal, Hyderabad.

