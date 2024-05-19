SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran get Punjab off to smashing start in powerplay

The score graph for Punjab is growing steadily as the players are shifting their gears. the partnership is developing between Prabhsimran and Atharva. Hyderabad bowlers remain unsuccessful in taking any wicket at the end of the powerplay.
SRH - 61/0 in 6 overs
Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran came out to bat after captain Jitesh Sharma opted to bat first.
There was a prediction of rain at around the start time of the match, which is 3:30 PM. However, it has subsided as of now with the toss already done. If it doesn't rain in the next hour and a half, it should be good enough for all 40 overs as SRH look to push their case for the second spot.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat
Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia
Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan
Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar
Punjab Kings' new captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first saying that the pitch looked good and hard for them to have a say with the bat first.
66m on either side, the centre pitch will be used for the final league stage game in Hyderabad. Absolutely no grass, hence the ball might not move much and should be a good surface to bat. It might spin a bit later on and hence the captain winning the toss is expected to bat first.
Punjab Kings will be led by Jitesh Sharma with Sam Curran returning home. Including Curran, six overseas players are not available for the Punjab Kings for their final league stage game against Sunrisers and hence an opportunity for the local players to showcase their talent.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming for a momentum-boosting win in their final league stage game as they lock horns with a depleted Punjab Kings outfit at home on Sunday, May 19. Welcome to our live coverage of Match No 69, SRH vs PBKS from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal, Hyderabad.
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News